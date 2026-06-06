America, America

America, America

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Karen Horwitz's avatar
Karen Horwitz
1h

It feels like we’re living in a movie we’re sorry we watched!

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AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
1h

Hi, Steven

Yes lying is an abuse of Freedom of Speech

I’ve been collecting some information.

We should legislate against candidates for public office, elected officials, public employees- lying.

-It is or has been addressed in several other countries: Wales, Austria, Singapore

We vote based on the claims candidates state.

We pay the salaries of elected officials and government employees.

They should be held to high standards and be held accountable for abuse of Freedom Speech.

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