Lights out for Thursday’s discussion in the Oval Office. (Screenshot via YouTube)

"President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said Thursday.

Seriously. This is not a fabricated quote.

This is the actual response to a request by the Daily Beast for a comment about the slumped-over man who could not keep his eyes open while his sycophantic operatives blathered on about “beautiful, clean coal” and a planned $700 million investment of our money to prop up a dirty, dying form of energy.

As if we don’t have eyes to see. As if we haven’t seen this before. As if Americans will endlessly tolerate the non-stop lying by Trump “leadership” that thinks most Americans are fools.

Are they right?

California Rep. Ted Lieu wasn’t having it. “The President fell asleep on the job again today,” he posted Thursday, adding, “The American people trust their own eyes. November is coming.”

What do you think? How much more lying will we take? Will we tolerate a man who is obviously unable to discharge the duties of his office and makes our nation a laughingstock? Will we continue to endure White House comms people lying through their teeth? Will we allow ourselves to be made fools of by both the sleeping man and his lying spokespersons?

Or will we—and by “we” I mean a strong majority of Americans—use our collective power in November to begin to put an end to this madness?

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