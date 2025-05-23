America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha Franklin's avatar
Martha Franklin
15hEdited

Unfortunately, there seems to be quite a few people out here who are wallowing delightedly in this stupidity and cruelty.

I despair at feeling this way, and I can't believe the number of people proudly participating in the destruction of their own support systems, and betraying their own childrens' futures.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
16h

“You can have peace. Or you can have freedom. Don't ever count on having both at once.” - Robert A. Heinlein

Let’s choose freedom first. Then we can work on peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture