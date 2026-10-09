America, America

America, America

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Joan P. Kitchen's avatar
Joan P. Kitchen
11h

Early voting has begun in Ohio. When I voted, the line snaked outside. There were about 100 people. When someone finished voting, someone else took their place. It was very encouraging to see!

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
11h

“Remember your humanity, and forget the rest.” - Bertrand Russell

Start here.

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