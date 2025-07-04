America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Stoner's avatar
Jill Stoner
4h

The list of the king's actions are an uncanny mirror of the past six months. It's almost as though Trump actually read the Declaration of Independence, and decided to give the old king a run for his money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
4h

“A true revolution of values will soon cause us to question the fairness and justice of many of our past and present policies. On the one hand, we are called to play the Good Samaritan on life's roadside, but that will be only an initial act. One day we must come to see that the whole Jericho Road must be transformed so that men and women will not be constantly beaten and robbed as they make their journey on life's highway. True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar. It comes to see that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring.”- Martin Luther King Jr.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture