America, America

America, America

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Christopher W's avatar
Christopher W
12h

I know this is being framed in the media as being about the 1st Amendment, but that just continues to give the deranged sociopath more oxygen. They should all boycott the WH, and make this about the real amendment in question here: the 25th.

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Joan P. Kitchen's avatar
Joan P. Kitchen
12h

I think they should honestly report on a psychiatric emergency.

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