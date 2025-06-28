Zohran Mamdani on election night. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

The stunning primary victory this week of New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a self-described Democratic Socialist, has shaken the political establishment. Could this charismatic 33-year-old New York state assemblyman from Queens really be the next mayor of America’s largest city? Despite being outspent by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his corporate backers, Mamdani won by a comfortable seven-point margin, showing that plenty of voters have tired of an old generation of politicians—especially ones with a record of sexual harassment and an abundance of arrogance. “We are approaching the dawn of a new era in New York City,” Mamdani said on the morning of the election. “We are turning the page on the corrupt politics of the past.” In his victory speech Tuesday night, he explained his success by New Yorkers voting for “a city where they can do more than just struggle.”

Mamdami is a Muslim and an immigrant born in Uganda, whose father (a Columbia University professor) is Ugandan and his mother (an Oscar-nominated filmmaker) is Indian. His ascendance has alarmed traditional party leaders who worry what a Mayor Mamdani will yield. His campaign—fueled by over 50,000 volunteers, freshly stylish videos and social media, and a multiethnic, multiracial coalition—employed a simple slogan, “A city we can afford.” This highlighted a progressive policy agenda that includes a two percent flat tax on the wealthiest one percent of New Yorkers and a corporate tax rate increase from 9 percent to 11.5 percent. The idea is the billions raised can fund promises such as freezing rent in rent-stabilized apartments, making bus transportation free and faster, providing child care at no cost for every New Yorker between six weeks and five years old, opening city-owned grocery stores and building affordable housing.

Inevitably, Trump was quick to call Mamdani a “100% communist lunatic.” Mamdani, meanwhile, who has attracted the kind of passionate following reminiscent of a young Barack Obama, proudly asserted he’d be “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.” But even more traditional Democrats have voiced their fears. Lawrence Summers, former treasury secretary under Obama, said the primary’s results make him “profoundly alarmed about the future of the [Democratic Party] and the country.” As if there might not be a few graver reasons for Summers to be “profoundly alarmed” and the Democratic Party were not struggling to connect with disenchanted voters. As former labor secretary and fellow Substack author Robert Reich put it this week, “The largest force in American politics today is antiestablishment fury at a system rigged by big corporations and the wealthy to make them even richer and more powerful.”

While his win was an upset, the appeal of Mamdami’s fresh optimism should not be surprising after years and years of cynical, self-serving politicians who fail to grasp the anti-corporate fury among many Democratic voters. As Reich put it with an eye to national politics, “Democrats need Zohran Mamdani and other young politicians with fight in their hearts and rage in their bellies who can show that Trump is bad for working people and terrible for America and the world, and who can point the way forward.” That way forward also depends on reigniting hope and the belief that a new generation of leaders is possible now.

Yes, New York is New York, with extraordinary diversity, a respect for immigrants and fierce liberal contingents. But let’s not forget that the city has voted in various Republican mayors in recent decades, including Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg (who later ran as an independent). Let’s also remember that democratic socialist Bernie Sanders came close to winning the Democratic nomination in 2016. Maybe this mayoral race will be an opportunity to redefine what “socialist” means, transforming it from a Republican slur to a commitment to expanding the common good and pursuing policies that actually serve the needs of working people.

One of the challenges facing Mamdani in the general election will be convincing New Yorkers that he can execute on what he’s promising, despite his inexperience. Another will be overcoming the view that he’s antisemitic because of his pro-Palestinian track record, despite the fact that he was warmly embraced by fellow mayoral candidate Brad Lander, the current city comptroller who is Jewish. He and Mamdani cross-endorsed each other for the primary’s rank voting system, and Mamdani has repeatedly denounced antisemitism.

All of this will play out as he runs against the current mayor, Eric Adams, who’s planning to run as an independent and possibly Andrew Cuomo who’s still mulling an independent run. This will be a fascinating opportunity to learn how ready New Yorkers—and, in turn, Americans—are for a new-generation politician who thinks differently. This may demand many traditional Democrats to reflect on what they should expect from government and what kind of leaders can help move the country beyond a reality of hate and division spewed by the current White House occupant.

So what do you think? Is Zohran Mamdani a sign of America's future? Or do you think he’s an anomaly? Are you enthused by his success or are you alarmed by his progressive ideas that clearly abandon centrist, moderate thinking? In short, is he good or bad for the Democrats?

