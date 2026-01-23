America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha Franklin's avatar
Martha Franklin
1h

I watched Jack Smith. I watched the Democratic Congresspeople. I could not stomach listening to the lies and insults coming from the Republican ones. They were so disrespectful of the Capitol police who saved their miserable, petty, dishonest lives.

Michael Fanone accurately summed up the appropriate response to Republican 'performance' at this hearing.

Reply
Share
mary M keymer's avatar
mary M keymer
1h

Thank You Steven .. I kept thinking of the movie with Jimmy Stewart ..Mr. Smith Goes to Washington . Jack Smith was unflappable. He is an American hero. Thank You Jack Smith.

I truly wonder how these Republicans and rightwing talking heads can live with themselves.

lost in america

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture