America, America

America, America

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James S's avatar
James S
7h

Steven, that you produce such articulate and incisive essays, given the grievous subject matter, has to be difficult as your head must surely be spinning the entire time. Thank you for your dedication to the worthiest cause of our lifetime. Enjoy your travels, you deserve it.

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Claudia J Bouffard's avatar
Claudia J Bouffard
6h

The Felon's insistence that the reflecting pool was the result of vandals, aligns with the Felon's insistence that the Central Park 5 remain guilty, even when DNA and and the an another individual confessed to the attack. The Felon is simply incapable of admitting to any incorrect accusations.

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