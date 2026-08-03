Who’s he blaming now? Trump during a cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz / AFP via Getty Images)

This is a dangerous moment in America. We should expect our leaders—Democrat and Republican—to defend us against a man who is seriously untethered from reality and possesses the power to cause enormous damage. And yet…on he goes…leaving it up to you, me and every American who loves this country, cares about the survival of our republic, and recognizes his or her responsibility to the globe to end this madness in November.

In a sane world, two events from the last few days would convince responsible leaders to swiftly remove Donald J. Trump from the most powerful office in our land. Both display his increasing inability to engage with facts, recognize his duty to keep Americans safe and secure, and defend the rule of law. And we have every reason to assume his accelerating cognitive decline will lead to increasingly dangerous outcomes.

We learned on Thursday that the FBI and the EPA were warning that “malicious cyber actors” were targeting water systems in at least seven states by “remotely accessing internet-facing devices” and changing passwords and IP addresses. These cyberattacks included dozens of municipal systems in Minnesota, with the potential of endangering the public’s drinking water if unchecked.

This followed another warning a week earlier from the FBI, the EPA, the Energy and Treasury departments and federal cybersecurity agencies that these malicious cyber actors engaged in “ongoing cyber exploitation” of internet-connected systems. And they were specific about the probable source: “The authoring agencies urgently warn U.S. organizations of ongoing Iranian-affiliated cyber targeting.”

Indeed, The New York Times reported Thursday that these attacks—coming amid Trump’s continuing war against Iran—were “probably the work of Iranian hackers, according to U.S. and state officials and others familiar with the matter.”

Thee attacks, which have to date not succeeded in affecting drinking water as the states have made necessary changes in their computer system, are alarming enough. But it’s the response of Trump on Friday that underscores the risk of having a White House occupant determined to deny experts’ assessments and crudely target his political enemies instead.

“I blame it on Minnesota because they’re grossly incompetent,” Trump said at his cabinet meeting at Camp David Friday. “I would blame it on Minnesota and the governor, the corrupt governor of Minnesota. Iran’s got bigger problems than worrying about Minnesota.”

He was even more definitive in a response to a reporter’s question about Iran’s involvement: “I don’t think there was an Iranian cyberattack,” Trump said.

This despite what key federal agencies have warned. This despite growing cyber threats since Trump launched his war of choice with Iran in February.

Unable to trust the unhinged Trump, we should listen to what Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said about the accusation. “Trump knows exactly who is responsible for this attack,” Walz posted on X, adding, “This is what modern warfare looks like, and it further illustrates there’s no plan to win a war with Iran.”

And we should listen to Nate George, a small-town mayor in Braham, Minnesota, which was among those attacked. George lives in the world of facts, not lies. “We’re getting bits and pieces of information from the state of Minnesota and the FBI,” he said Friday, adding that these professionals “are pretty sure it’s Iranian actors.”

While the self-serving Donald Trump spins lies and refuses to face facts—no matter that it makes Americans less safe—it’s up to the states and municipalities to defend themselves against the expanding threats. They should be able to trust their own country’s president—and the fact is they can’t.

It is encouraging that on Friday Trump’s Justice Department sought to dismiss the criminal case against David Hearn, the former Olympian who was charged with damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, admitting that they had evidence that refuted the claims. In a 20-page filing, the DOJ’s lawyers acknowledged they had received additional documents showing that the blame for the botched work rests with the contractor and “the rush to complete the project prior to events associated with the America 250 celebration in the weeks surrounding Independence Day 2026.”

Even the normally unreliable U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, former Fox host Jeanine Pirro, said in the filing, “Given all of this newly discovered information, it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism, let alone to establish that fact beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Cue the untethered Trump.

“I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro…I don’t know what she was thinking,” he posted, still insisting this was “a pure case of VANDALISM” and while there “may have been some contractor difficulty,…the major damage was caused by VANDALS!”

This is not normal. This is not sane. This is not something that we should just shrug and accept. This should be enough evidence that this man has abandoned the rule of law, our system of justice that depends on facts—and should be removed from office.

In lieu of responsible elected leaders pursuing this course of action now, it is up to each of us to hasten the unfettered danger of this period. This is what duty to country looks like. The Nov. 3 midterms are 91 days away.

One last note: Over the next couple of weeks, I will be taking some time away to travel, relax a little, and prepare myself for the demands of the fall. I hope each of you will take an opportunity to do the same if you haven’t already.

While gone, I will share some previously published essays that I think continue to shed light on our current situation and how we can overcome it. I likely will jump in with a new post if a major story breaks. And don’t be surprised if I send some observations from my travels overseas.

Yes, I hope to take some time to linger, to not drive compulsively onto the next thing, to just be a little. But, as always, you, dear reader, and America, America will not drift far from my thoughts.

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As the 2026 midterm elections approach, it’s more important than ever to support the survival of democracy and get involved. Most of my posts are free, but paid subscribers get full access to the comments section, exclusive online chats and live video forums with me and sometimes guests.