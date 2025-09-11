America, America

Discussion about this post

Patricia Meister
5h

I just woke up, realized it was 9/11 and the tears started flowing. What’s happening to our country now and what happened then for this boomer is debilitating 😢😢

mary M keymer
3h

Thank You Steven.. It's a wonderful piece. I am a New Yorker .. I love my city . I spend most of my time now in Florida. I still cry at what happened. I worked at Harlem Hospital at the time. I remember being able to see the plumes of smoke rising from way down there. I stayed at the hospital waiting for directives after my day was over, none came. Every one had died.

We used to park our car at the hospital because it wasn't expensive. My husband called me and said honey take the car don't take the train. As I drove down to the upper westside it was eerily quiet... army truck after army truck passed me on the road. It was mind numbing. My city had been attacked .. I remember how quiet the city was for days after.

You went on to describe what happened because of Bush, Chaney. Enraging ..I remember Bush allowed the Saudi's related to Osama Bin Laden to leave the US .. Seventeen of those terrorists were Saudi's who trained in Afghanistan .. I still have my button that says no war on Iraq .. I protested. I can remember we were herded like cattle by police on horseback .

It is shocking that things are worse now. We have a Hitler in the WH .. Our rights and freedoms are being taken away daily . No one is stepping up to save our democracy. The one thing we have are people like you writing newsletters telling the truth about what is happening. I want to see the dems step up and do something ..please ! lost in america.

