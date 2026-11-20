The infamous image of Elon Musk giving one of two Nazi salutes while standing behind the presidential seal. This was on the day Donald Trump was inaugurated, Jan. 20, 2025. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Now begin all the attempts at shape-shifting. All of a sudden, Elon Musk is saying self-deprecating things. He is denying that he is who he has showed himself to be. As if we shouldn’t believe what he said and did.

All of a sudden—just two weeks after the utter defeat and repudiation of Donald Trump and his regime in the midterms—the world’s richest man is trying to make us forget his central role in Donald Trump and his party’s dismantling of our democratic government and his relentless spreading of racism and hate.

“I’m not MAGA,” he insisted in a video interview Wednesday as part of the DealBook Summit. “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” he said. Musk was referencing his expenditure in the midterms of nearly half a billion dollars, including over $200 million for the corrupt Ken Paxton’s senate campaign in Texas.

Let’s break this down. He’s not MAGA, says the guy who gave a Nazi salute twice before a big crowd on Inauguration Day last year, who then added, “I’m not sure what MAGA means.” Well, it surely means feeling empowered to demonize the people you hate and advance white nationalist and white supremacist ideas.

In 2022, he spent $44 billion to turn Twitter into a cesspool of hate speech, including using his own account with over 240 million followers to advance his racist views. This is not just my notion: In the months after he bought the social media platform, that hate speech—posts containing racist, homophobic, transphobic and antisemitic slurs—spiked by about 50 percent, according to detailed analysis.

“I’m not MAGA,” he says now. But he’s the guy who in 2024 at one of Trump’s hate rallies during the campaign pointed to his black hat and announced to a cheering crowd, “I”m not just MAGA. I’m dark gothic MAGA.”

As far as blowing nearly $500 million in the midterms which, Musk acknowledged, “obviously failed,” it’s not the money that matters most to him. In simple math, $500 million is .05 percent of $1 trillion. The point is he spent “so much money” to secure his position in Texas, where he moved Tesla’s corporate headquarters and SpaceX’s Starlink manufacturing operations from California—some 90 companies and other legal entities altogether. Now, with a Democratic governor and a Democratic senator and a Democratic state House, Texas is no longer the compliant state that he thought he could control. In fact, Mr. I’m Not MAGA now must conduct his businesses in a blue state.

With the change in political power in Washington, Musk may now try to deny he’s MAGA. But not because of some light that turned on, some change of heart, but because the nearly three dozen investigations into Musk’s companies that were dropped in Trump’s first 100 days may be reactivated. These involve 11 federal agencies and all his main businesses, including SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink and X.

Add to this the investigations that are likely to soon kick off regarding his role in dismantling and defunding myriad agencies and stealing citizens’ private data while heading up the so-called DOGE enterprise in the service of MAGA’s boss, Donald Trump. And one more: Musk’s role in cutting Starlink internet communications during Ukraine’s life-and-death efforts to defend itself against its Russian invader.

Here’s what Rep. Robert Garcia, poised to chair House Oversight in January, said on PBS Newshour on Nov. 5:

I think Elon Musk and his companies is something that are of interest to committees across the Congress. And so I think especially you’re going to hear a lot from Armed Services and others around how these contracts happen. And certainly for us in Oversight, issues around DOGE are really important. Like, were people’s data stolen? Where is their data? Who had access to it? All these federal workers that were fired and let go. I mean, what’s happening to our federal work force and our agencies because of the loss of talent is really serious.

So, yes, Musk will now be shape-shifting, confessing that he was “pretty foolish” and all of a sudden claiming “there are positives and negatives in both parties,” as he did in yesterday’s comments during DealBook. But don’t be fooled into believing he really means these moderating efforts rather than cynically trying to curry favor with the incoming majority.

After all, Musk zoomed in from Shenzhen, China, where he is part of Trump’s official entourage and the sickening embrace of Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. He’s still MAGA alright; these elections haven’t lessened his desire to maximize his money and power to influence Trump’s foreign policy and national security operations and be a part of his new Axis of Evil.

This is not just about Musk, by the way. Think of him as an avatar for all those billionaires who have kowtowed to Trump, convinced they were part of a thousand-year reich or at least a regime that would sustain its authoritarian domination for a full term. Now all those tech bros and moneymen need to rejigger their plans and pretend they were never really MAGA—that they believed in America’s core democratic values all along.

It remains up to all of us to remember how they have assisted this corrupt regime, to hold onto our skepticism, refuse quick forgiveness and demand aggressive, relentless investigations and, where appropriate, prosecutions. The only way we overcome this poisonous chapter in our country is not by forgiving and forgetting but going straight through the fire.

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