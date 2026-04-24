America, America

America, America

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Ginny K's avatar
Ginny K
6h

Carlson is a most repulsive human being. But he is smart, and he can see that the #DirtyOldMan's ship is sinking. So like all rats, he's getting off as fast as he can. No one should ever believe a word he says.

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JBR's avatar
JBR
6h

He was flame thrower one. And pro Russian. Could not be more contemptible. Maybe he'll join putin when he comes to Florida. And maybe he can help Russia crush Ukraine. Its all part of the package.

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