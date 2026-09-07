America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Merrill's avatar
Merrill
1d

I don't know about all of you, the Substack Faithful, but I'm "feeling", after almost 2 years of pulling our collective hair out, we've reached a wonderful tipping point in Trump's reign of terror.

The man is finished. The man is TOAST. He's Trump Toast, the greatest toast. And he's bringing MAGA and the indistinguishable GOP with him. RIP MAGA GOP.

The polls are insurmountably against you.

Voter registration is wildly against you.

Hispanics and young voters are against you.

The odds makers say you're facing historic losses.

Even mild mannered Charlie Cook says "you're Cooked".

The Courts keep stopping your blatant efforts to subvert mail in voting.

Every day the media reports your lies about the economy, affordability, deportations and healthcare.

The Sword of Damocles is pointing right at your head.

We the People are speaking loud and clear. We love our country, as defined by our Constitution, not as defined by a cabal of Uber rich oligarchs and their snake oil salesman lying leader who's motto is "the buck stops anywhere but here".

We will persist right through Nov 6 and beyond until our current pestilence is "history".

Nothing will so cleansing as a LANDSLIDE!

Go America.

Reply
Share
2 replies
rachel rosin's avatar
rachel rosin
1d

There’s joy in reading the numerous court decisions going against Trump every day…they bring me faith each morning!

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture