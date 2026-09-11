America, America

America, America

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Robyn Boyer's avatar
Robyn Boyer
8h

Beautiful essay, Steven. Thank you. But for me, despite all the mishegas of the war, of the clown show convention, of trump's beef with Canada, of the frightening slog of being able to afford our lives, I feel a great weight has been lifted. The cards are starting to fall our way. trump was so desperate, his minions so obviously unhinged and obsequious, it was liberating. Empty seats. Merch not selling. Fewer and fewer MAGA signs along the highways and in our neighborhoods. Frayed friendships reconnecting. I'm giddy with hope. There are so many righteous Democratic candidates running this year: young, earnest, not ideological just practical and pissed. Excellent fits with their districts/states. Money pouring in from the grass roots, supporting those who take no corporate PAC money, the way it ought to be, a game changer. An American transformation is in the air, not just for sweeping out the House and Senate and filling it up with new servants of the People, but also, God please, new leaders. Knocking doors and making calls gives us a chance to breathe again, to start our day with a sense that together, anything is possible. I can't stop smiling.

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1 reply by Steven Beschloss
Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
7h

Well said!

As we honor and memorialize the terrible day of September 11 may we be aware that we are still in the fog of terrorism thanks to the current regime. Its weapons are perhaps not planes flying into buildings, thankfully, but are just as perverse and destructive. What creates more widespread chaos than interfering in the midterm elections with every unlawful tool they possess? The loss of life, the pain of not knowing whether a loved one is living or dead…that is also the portion of so many deported and caged innocents in our so-called detention centers….our gulags. The lies told to gullible people captured by the cult of Trump…these become instruments of their own demise and thus, of our country’s political, economic, and physical destruction. Our freedoms are ALL at stake. Our health is at stake. Our country’s economy will not remain strong with policies of fear and isolationism.

In short, our foundational buildings are at risk, just as the twin towers were on that fateful day…that horrifying day…the day that we all realized that we were not safe anymore from despots and others wishing to do us harm. I pray that the sacrifices made by innocents on that day will not have been in vain. This November, we can and MUST vote for all the elevated ideals that make us better human beings, better Americans, and better citizens of this world. I pray that we will. In their memories, “Let’s Go.”

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