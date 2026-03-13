America, America

Al Bellenchia
4h

Do we want to be free from this? What will it take?

“Freedom is not something that anybody can be given. Freedom is something people take, and people are as free as they want to be” - James Baldwin

Ellen Deschatres
3h

I dunno, Steven. I’m scared out of my wits, and becoming more so every day. I’m not afraid of the Liar-in-Chief per se. I’m afraid of the capitulating and lying propaganda sources that his cult followers listen to and read, which keeps the truth from them. Or rather, the truth about this guy and the war is too painful for them because they would have to realize that they are worshipping the forces of evil that they now believe are defending the forces of good. Of course, the truth is much more complicated, because nobody was a fan of the Iranian regime. Still, we just cannot admit that the Iranian culture is ancient and deep and somehow we can’t seem to wrap our arms around the fact that they just might not enjoy being wiped off the face of the earth at the whim of a politically thirsty dictator like Trump.

My husband was a very little boy during WWII in France. At that time, food was scarce and they ate what they raised and grew. As such, my father-in-law raised bees for honey, as sugar was scarce. My husband enjoyed watching his father tend them, and, as kids often are, was naturally curious and wanted to examine the bees up close. As he approached the hives, stick in hand, his mother warned him NOT to go near the bees. Nevertheless, he raised his stick and tapped the hives; gently at first, and then more aggressively.

All at once, the bees exploded from the hive in a swarm, covering him, chasing him as he ran for the house. My father-in-law, alarmed by the site, grabbed him, wrapped him in a wet blanket and ran with him to the house, where my mother-in-law subsequently applied tincture of arnica and rubbed him down all over. Needless to say, he survived and learned a valuable lesson.

Trump has tapped the hive in Iran; not once, but twice. Who is going to wrap our country in a blanket and ferry us to safety where we can attend to our wounds? The horror of war never has a truly happy ending, nor does it make us safer.

Tincture of arnica, Anyone?

