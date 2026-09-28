America, America

America, America

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Claudia J Bouffard's avatar
Claudia J Bouffard
6h

As a country, we cannot forgive and forget. We simply cannot move on to "heal the country". I will forever hold the idea that that is the single worse mistake Gerald Ford made when he assumed the reins from a disgraced Nixon. Never again. The Felon, his cabinet appointments, the "advisors", Congressional elected officials, Senators....down to every ICE agent must be held accountable, must face severe conseques.

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1 reply by Steven Beschloss
Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
5h

As the saying goes, too little, too late!

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