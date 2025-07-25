America, America

Discussion about this post

Ellen Deschatres
4h

What a beautiful picture you paint of Finland. I am so glad you have had the chance to get away from the madness for a while. Of course, with our globally connected community, no one is really very far from the unhappy truth that is now our American reality…that an autocratic buffoon has the steering wheel of our democracy and won’t relinquish his keys even though it is clear to all that he shouldn’t be driving a golf cart, let alone our complex republic.

With the cost of living climbing ever higher and the cost of speaking out as well, for so many of our institutions, the path ahead is clear. We should fight for this democracy no matter where we are living. We also should not be afraid to leave if we need to, and nobody should judge us for that. We do not have to abandon our ideals, hopes and dreams for a better country and world. This country is full of good people with good intentions, and we can, at the very least, make our voices heard and make a difference.

The Epstein debacle has clarified something that we were all wondering about, ie, that there is something rotten, and it is not in Denmark. Per usual, in these types of cases, if we have the ability and political will to follow the money trail, we can expose the whole corrupt mess and the underpinnings of a presidency that is hollow and makes equally hollow promises.

My fear is that, with Trump so desperate for nobody to find out what he has supported in the past, he will do anything to stop this. I am particularly panicked about their determination to harass and arrest Obama for the sheer political spectacle this will celebrate…because that’s what the Trump presidency is all about. Spectacle. Theater. Great ratings. Ack.

Nancy Naragon
2h

Thanks for your thoughtful comments— my thoughts are similar. The civic deficit in our country is scary and the source of much of our despair. We need to realize that most of the current voters came of political awareness after Gingrich and his disastrous effect. They have never seen Congress, our government, work as it was designed: collaborative and focused on the Common Good. We need a major campaign to re-sell democracy to our people! Please help to get this started!

