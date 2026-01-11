America, America

America, America

Ann Sharon
5h

I want to note that the name “Simón” is a symbol of freedom. Venezuela’s official name in English is Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. In Spanish República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Bolivarian to honor Simón Bolivar aka El Libertador, or the Liberator. Several countries view him as the hero who led them to freedom from Spain.

“The tyrannical rule sees citizens as enemy combatants and strives to squash … .”

It is frightening that this now describes our government AND a monetized philosophy in what were the most popular trainings for law enforcement in the US. The warrior ethos, the willingness to kill as a requirement. David Grossman who was never in law enforcement touted his military credentials. His ‘institute’ was named Killology.

Perhaps we’ve forgotten that as it became public knowledge in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing there was big outcry over PD trainings. Minneapolis banned the training & the FOP sued. Similar and other battles over training around the country.

The institute has changed its name and focus but not before other trainers, many state and local PDs, incorporated the philosophy into their training and behavior — with white nationalist cultural components.

DHS has revived this warrior ethos in law enforcement with heavy emphasis on white nationalism.

Dionne Dumitru
6h

The Unbearable Lightness of Being comes to mind, for films depicting protest. It’s been many years since I saw the film but in my memory the uprising swept its protagonists out of the personal into a collective awareness. That, to me, is the challenge today. Faced with a threat, people cope by denial, insisting that their worlds are unchanged and that the threat isn’t real. Fascists count on that, to give them time to consolidate and install military power domestically. Uprisings after the military dictatorship is firmly in place are inevitably more deadly than earlier protest.

It’s telling that the Episcopalian bishop counselled his ministers to prepare to be martyred. Some people do understand the stakes. Too few, unfortunately.

