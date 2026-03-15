America, America

America, America

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GingerLee's avatar
GingerLee
2h

It was quite amazing... this 80yo Chicago gal loved the Buddy Guy piece at the end..brought back memories

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Songgirl Kim's avatar
Songgirl Kim
2h

It’s worth seeing the movie just to watch Buddy Guy - he’s a true legend.

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