Today is not just a day to look back at the defense of democracy on the beaches of Normandy, when over 4,000 allied soldiers sacrificed their lives in the fight against the Nazis. Today is a day to reconfirm the commitment to democracy in Ukraine and America and beyond.

The meaning of this 80th anniversary of D-Day—when so few of that battle’s survivors are still with us—hit me hard when I saw this video. Honestly, it made me cry. I share with you the heartbreaking exchange between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Melvin Hurwitz, a 99-year-old D-Day veteran. Heartbreaking—and inspirational— because each of them know the ultimate cost of defending democracy.

“You’re the savior of the people, you bring tears to my eyes.” “No, no, you saved Europe.” “My hero.” “No, you are our hero.” “I pray for you.”

Please take a minute to watch this. I hope you are as nourished by it as I am.

