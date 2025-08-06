America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
6m

Now is our moment—today take action against this harmful government. They are:

• Spitting on count orders.

• Seeding rot and corruption.

• Shielding a pedophile trafficking ring in plain sight.

• Gut-punching a broken healthcare system—ripping coverage from 13 million lives.

• Abusing the poor, the needy, and children.

• Stealing from the poor to fatten the rich.

I made 54 protest signs to aid protest groups. I will make many more to share. You will see something different in these signs! Help yourself to this second batch, and share them as far as you can.

https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/more-free-protest-signs?r=3m1bs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
6m

This the way Democrats need to stand up to the man baby bully. Let's make sure we have a fair fight and not just roll over and wring our hands. Now is the time for our country to be saved before we end up like Russia or Hungary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture