Donald Trump and co-conspirator Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s president, today in our Oval Office. (Photo by Win McNamee via Getty Images)

The President of El Salvador, who conspired with the President of the United States to kidnap a Maryland resident and hold him hostage in a horrific El Salvador prison, did not hesitate when asked if he would help return him. “How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States?” President Nayib Bukele chillingly asked in our Oval Office today in response to reporters. “Of course I’m not going to do it.”

Never mind that the Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the Trump administration should “facilitate” the return of Kilma Abrego Garcia, who was taken to El Salvador along with over 200 others without due process. Never mind that there is no evidence that Abrego Garcia has committed a crime, let alone committed a terrorist act. Never mind that Trump has the power to demand his return but refuses to do so.

But if you think that the fate of non-citizens is all that’s at issue here, you’re missing the plot. Trump made that clear in another exchange with Bukele as they entered the Oval Office while the live feed was running. “The home-growns are next—the home-growns,” Trump said. “You’re going to need to build about five more places.”

And in the background, as members of Trump’s regime listened in, you can hear laughter. Cold-blooded, bone-chilling, justice-defying, humanity- rejecting laughter. That may be the most sickening part of this appalling display of the goals and character of this fascist bunch.

Soon we will learn whether the Supreme Court cares about whether their immunized president follows the rulings of the highest court in the land. So far the Justice Department has argued that the courts cannot dictate what Trump does regarding Abrego Garcia because it concerns U.S. foreign policy. We have little reason to believe that Trump’s arrogant defiance of the courts will change anytime soon.

A threshold was crossed today, when Donald Trump said out loud that he’s more than ready to begin taking American citizens and putting them in a foreign gulag. We have all been warned.

