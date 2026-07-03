The room where it happened: This is Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence was signed. (Photo by Steven Beschloss)

On our nation’s anniversary, an uneducated and broken buffoon is holding the country hostage, determined to make this 250th year all about him. To assess what this moment is really about, I’m sharing an excerpt of my essay from a year ago. I think it provides a useful reminder of the bravery and clarity of vision required to vigorously reject an oppressive tyrant and pursue independence.

Chances are, when you think about the Declaration of Independence adopted in 1776, it’s this sentence that comes to mind: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Indeed, this is foundational in both articulating the radical aspirations of our nation and providing standards and values against which we can measure our progress.

But I thought it worthwhile to go back through the whole document to think freshly about its meaning and relevance to our time. And, honestly, it was stunning to realize how closely many of the grievances our founders asserted toward King George III mirror the issues we are facing with the tyrannical despot currently occupying our White House.

So I’d like to cite some of our founders’ reasons for rejecting Great Britain’s ruler and declaring independence. They began by noting that the monarch produced “a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States.”

And then their list of charges included these 11:

He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither…

He has obstructed the Administration of Justice…

He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices…

He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.

He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.

For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world.

For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent.

For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury…

For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences.

For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments.

He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us…

From undermining trade to denying justice, from deporting the defenseless to inciting insurrections—all under false pretext—King George sounds a lot like our country’s current hostile ruler. The declaration’s signatories sought redress from a mad king who demanded their submission to the dark cloud of tyranny, rather than allowing them to live as a free people.

On this July 4th, 249 years after our founders were compelled to put in writing the necessity of achieving independence, let’s take strength from their commitment to overcoming the yoke of oppression. And let’s not doubt our capacity now to overcome the despotic demands of a deranged dictator….and remember that we are a people dedicated to freedom.

Do you value this writing? If so, please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comments sections.