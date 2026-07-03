America, America

America, America

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
5h

Thank you for revisiting this…and for the outstanding “Six Questions” with Malcolm Nance, whose depth and breadth of experience is a rare and precious thing during this fraught moment in our history. Trump has loaded our country into the ‘way back machine’. We might as well be under the thumb of King George, as you have so aptly described.

Happy Birthday, America? Not unless we become reborn. Not unless we remember our mission and strive for it; to become a freer, more equal, more compassionate country that thirsts for equality and opportunity for all. Not unless we remember what freedom is NOT. I think this piece lays bare how much has been stripped away, and how quickly.

I lay awake last night, wondering how some of the former leaders of this country are feeling and what they are thinking about all of this. Kamala Harris warned us, as did Barack Obama. Hillary Clinton, too. The people that protected our precious gem of a democracy during Trump’s first term are gone. He seeks refuge in tax-payer funded vanity projects that no one requested while some Americans starve. He wallows in self-pity, and bathes luxuriously in Justice Department directed revenge and illegitimate prosecutions of his perceived enemies at a scale that would make Nixon blush.

I am discouraged and afraid. Time marches on with no relief from this administration’s grift, corruption, and carelessness. The words of our founding fathers have been replaced by Supreme Court rulings that support Kingship. The Golden Rule has been replaced by; “He who hath the gold maketh the rule.” We await mass pardons of anyone and everyone that, as it is reported, has come within 200 feet of the White House, while our feet grow weary.

And weary we are…weary of the growing sense of dread…weary of the ignorance, weakness and fear among lawmakers who ought to know better…weary of our waning energy to care when it counts. Weary of the grandstanding of both political parties. We, the People, are treading water on this, our 250th Birthday. I am mortally afraid of drowning in this morass. Somebody send a lifeboat…an oar..or a buoy…before it is too late.

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AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
3hEdited

It’s as if you held up a clairvoyant mirror from the past to see so closely the morass we are in.

I love this statement:

“Indeed, this is foundational in both articulating the radical aspirations of our nation and providing standards and values against which we can measure our progress.”

…”radical aspirations”but wonderful:

All men are created equal…

💙🇺🇸💙

May we have the link from a year ago?

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