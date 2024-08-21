“This is our time to stand up for what we know in our hearts is right,” Michelle Obama said last night. (Photo by Andrew Harnik via Getty Images)

As painful as the last eight years have been for all of us, just imagine what it’s been like for the Obamas—who’ve watched the world they worked so fiercely and elegantly to build and then witnessed how it’s been degraded and ripped to pieces by a sick sociopath who despises democracy and spits on basic human values like decency and kindness, respect, education and the truth.



I had forgotten how much I missed them until hearing the two speeches of Michelle and Barack last night. Their intelligence, their decency, their elegance, their humor, their humanity—and their love for America and each other. I understood with new force how much Kamala Harris and Tim Walz represent the reassertion of this world of community and caring, equality and justice.

What Americans “yearn for,” Barack said, is “a return to an America where we work together and look out for each other. A restoration of what Lincoln called on the eve of civil war, our ‘bonds of affection,’ tapping into what Lincoln called ‘the better angels of our nature.’”

But it’s Michelle’s deep and deeply touching words about the world that has been desecrated and endangered by Donald Trump and his enablers that I want to emphasize now. Her speech—a barnburner that energized the raucous crowd in the United Arena like no other—is one of the most powerful ever delivered at a party convention. The depth of her sense of violation was unmistakable.

She began with a lovely whiff of optimism: “America, hope is making a comeback.” A moment to breathe a sigh of relief.

And then: “But, to be honest, I am realizing that, until recently, I have mourned the dimming of that hope. And maybe you’ve experienced the same feelings, that deep pit in my stomach, a palpable sense of dread about the future.”

She explained that these dark feelings have been mixed with her personal grief over the death of her mother less than three months ago, a loss she feels “so profoundly” that she wasn’t sure if she could do this speech. But she felt compelled “to remind us all not to squander the sacrifices our elders made to give us a better future.”

Her mother, Marian Robinson, “lived out that striving sense of hope every single day of her life. She believed that all children, all—all people have value. That anyone can succeed if given the opportunity. She and my father…understood that it wasn’t enough for their kids to thrive if everyone else around us was drowning.”

She then connected her story with Kamala’s story. “Kamala Harris and I built our lives on the same foundational values. Even though our mothers grew up an ocean apart, they shared the same belief in the promise of this country.”

And then she dug in with the target of her wrath and disappointment—and the values she believes in—made utterly clear:

Look, Kamala knows, like we do, that regardless of where you come from, what you look like, who you love, how you worship, or what’s in your bank account, we all deserve the opportunity to build a decent life. All of our contributions deserve to be accepted and valued. Because no one has a monopoly on what it means to be an American. No one. Kamala has shown her allegiance to this nation. Not by spewing anger and bitterness, but by living a life of service, and always pushing the doors of opportunity open to others. She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth. If we bankrupt a business—if we bankrupt a business or choke in a crisis—we don’t get a second, third or fourth chance. If things don’t go our way, we don’t have the luxury of whining or cheating others to get further ahead. No. We don’t get to change the rules so we always win. If we see a mountain in front of us, we don’t expect there to be an escalator waiting to take us to the top. No. We put our heads down. We get to work. In America, we do something. And throughout her entire life, that’s what we have seen from Kamala Harris. The steel of her spine, the steadiness of her upbringing, the honesty of her example and yes, the joy of her laughter and her light. It couldn’t be more obvious. Of the two major candidates in this race, only Kamala Harris truly understands the unseen labor and unwavering commitment that has always made America great.

And then she got more personal about Trump and his despicable attacks. “For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” she said. “His limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black. I want to know—I want to know—who’s going to tell him, who’s going to tell him, that the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?”

The crowd exploded.

Michelle wrapped up her view of this man like this: “It’s his same old con. His same old con. Doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better.”

Finally, Michelle talked about the “uphill battle” of this campaign, the inevitable mistakes to come, and the reality that the Republicans will do everything they can to lie and break the Democrats. But her admonition was clear:

This is our time to stand up for what we know in our hearts is right. To stand up not just for our basic freedoms, but for decency and humanity. For basic respect, dignity and empathy. For the values at the very foundation of this democracy. It’s up to us to remember what Kamala’s mother told her: Don’t just sit around and complain, do something.

“Do something. Do something,” the crowd chanted.

Tonight, the Democratic convention will hear from vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz. As he speaks, I’ll likely still be admiring and chuckling over Barack Obama’s summation of him:

I love this guy. Tim is the kind of person who should be in politics: born in a small town, served his country, taught kids, coached football, took care of his neighbors. He knows who he is, and he knows what’s important. You can tell those flannel shirts he wears don’t come from some political consultant; they come from his closet, and they have been through some stuff.

Count me grateful that America has been graced by two Americans as inspiring and capable as Barack and Michelle Obama. Here’s to seeing more of them, not only in the coming weeks leading up to November 5, but throughout the first term of President Kamala Harris as she works to fulfill the promise that they worked tirelessly for during their eight years in the White House.

