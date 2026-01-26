America, America

Adrienne Kaga
13h

I have neither the money nor the tech chops to do it, but I want 30-second spots on national television interleaving newsreels of the SA and GESTAPO in action with present-day footage of this regime’s actors.

Marina Oshana
14hEdited

I applaud the NBA and can only implore other sports associations to follow suit. Fans can apply pressure with their social media and pocketbooks. And if you live in a solidly blue state, as I do, you can still urge your congressional representatives to apply persuasive pressure on their Republican colleagues to oppose further DHS funding and explore articles of impeachment. It would require only 16 Senators to stop this. As Heather Cox Richardson tearfully notes, that’s 16 people out of 300 million Americans. And only 23 to pursue articles of Impeachment. And as Stuart Stevens argues, State Attorneys General can prosecute the likes of Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem. Let’s keep the pressure up.

