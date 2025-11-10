America, America

America, America

Robyn Boyer
I think all the current peril will give rise to a paradigm shift for democracy. Trump, DOGE, Project 2025 have laid to waste to what was once a strong, service-based but imperfect government. I believe that very hard economic times are ahead for most of us and that there will be misery and want. Out of that, like a green shoot sprouting after a drought, we can reimagine, restore what is good and reject what hasn't worked for the many. Rebuild America. I can feel that tide of history turning against Trump and MAGA. I am hopeful that the Democrats will shed themselves of the gerontocracy who have no clue, aren't able to lead and stand in the way of righteousness and progress. There are exciting, brilliant, capable and younger candidates out there. The old school must give way to the new if we are to move forward, break the fever dream of hate and disunity, find common ground with our fellow Americans and proceed into the next several decades with confidence because we survived the back-breaking stress of the regime. We will be bolder, stronger, better. Remember that when you evaluate candidates asking for your vote: "Do you have a plan and how will you implement it?" We will leave the hate and vengeance in the rear view mirror as we speed ahead toward the future.

Raymond Leo Blain, M.D. MPA
There is still time and hope to Modernize the Constitution, Give More Power TO THE PEOPLE, Reject Self-Serving Oligarchy, and Remove those sponsors of Greed and Corruption.

