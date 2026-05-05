America, America

America, America

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Karen Bennett's avatar
Karen Bennett
17h

This is a great post, and a reminder of a great writer.

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1 reply by Steven Beschloss
Monique Rebelle's avatar
Monique Rebelle
16h

Thank you, Seven, for bringing into perspective what this country is going through today, viewed through the lens of struggles caused by the same kind of destructive force Milan Kundera writes about.

When I came to this country in the mid-80s, this was my question: How long will it take before the perfidious mentality of the Russian mafia seeps in and attempts to ruin the system that has been bringing opportunity and freedom to everyone?

The effects of this treacherous influence are now more visible than ever—finally out in the open, without doubt.

Thank you for pointing it out in such a clear and unambiguous way.

The history of ruthless greed trying to eradicate wisdom in order to advance its criminal agenda goes back at least to ancient China. What have we learned, other than that it is a recurring and continuous attempt to block the true light—that “intellectual light” you noticed in Finland?

I do have some answers, and they relate to the nature of human consciousness and our ability to cognize beyond the logical, linear mind. But in this note, I simply wanted to express my appreciation for your relentless, courageous, and beautiful work.

It helps a lot.

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1 reply by Steven Beschloss
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