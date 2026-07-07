Graham Platner on primary election night last month. (Photo by CJ Gunther via Getty Images)

I worried about the Nazi tattoo. The rumors of abusive behavior were alarming. I leaned on the judgement of Maine voters and their willingness to accept the failures of Graham Platner—dealing with combat-related PTSD—and the possibility of redemption. They voted overwhelmingly to advance him as Maine’s Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.

But the latest reports of rape from a woman who had an on-and-off relationship with Platner are credible and deeply troubling. In addition to multiple interviews with Politico, the Maine resident also shared with the publication emails with her therapist and messages with an acquaintance about the non-consensual event.

This crosses a line. No one can legitimately argue that the adjudicated rape and all the other alleged sexual abuse by Donald Trump are unacceptable while looking the other way with Platner.

Platner has denied the accusations, but they cannot be dismissed as politically motivated, as were other allegations. “One of the reasons I didn’t come forward sooner was the huge moral conflict that I had between supporting his politics, but not supporting him as a person,” a courageous Jenny Racicot told Politico.

We are living in complicated times. The necessity of curtailing the power of the Republicans and their authoritarian takeover is critical. That requires the Democrats taking back the majority in the House and the Senate. That likely includes defeating Maine’s GOP incumbent Sen. Susan Collins. As a progressive candidate with a compelling biography and impressive campaign skills, Platner seemed like the guy who could flip Maine.

Like so many others, I was prepared to overlook some of Platner’s red flags in hopes that he could help achieve the larger national purpose in this time of grave moral and political danger. But the accusations of Racicot cannot be glossed over. It’s why so many progressives who backed him have rescinded their endorsements. I agree with their judgement.

Platner must go.

And if he does so by July 13, then Maine Democrats will have two weeks to choose another candidate to take on Collins in November. The country’s fate depends on defeating the current Republican majority obedient to Donald Trump. But the pursuit of a better future cannot be built with men as clearly unfit to hold public office as these latest accusations expose.

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