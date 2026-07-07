America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joan p Kitchen's avatar
Joan p Kitchen
41m

It’s too bad. I worried about his tattoo and his sexting, while only being married three years. But this is a red line.

Reply
Share
Tom's avatar
Tom
43m

This is the straw….Platner really must go. Maine Dems, do your job!!!

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture