America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy G Leveson's avatar
Nancy G Leveson
9h

This has nothing to do with DEI. It is simple and plain bigotry, misogyny, and racism. What happens when these hateful acts discourage people of color from enlisting? They are already having trouble making their quotas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Marliss Desens's avatar
Marliss Desens
9h

Toddler Hegseth believes that if he cannot see these people they cease to exist. Clearly, he does not know of the old maritime superstition that re-naming a ship is bad luck. It is also an abomination, as he tries to wipe out courageous people. He needs to see their names everywhere he goes. What a small, petty man he is--one who knows that he will never demonstrate even a fraction of the courage that these people did.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture