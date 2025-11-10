Snapshot: Snatching Defeat From the Jaws of Victory
Eight Senate Democrats chose to surrender by joining the Trump Republicans and end the government shutdown
After over nine months of Trump and his regime inflicting extreme pain and abuse on the country each and every day, eight Senate Democrats decided last night to remove one actual moment of leverage, surrender to the Republicans and end the government shutdown. This came less than one week after a Democratic electoral blowout, an event that has genuinely given Americans momentum and hope that it’s possible to harness our anger and act with solidarity to successfully fight back against this hateful regime.
The Democrats were winning the battle, making it clear that securing healthcare subsidies to protect tens of millions of Americans struggling to pay for health insurance is worth fighting for. They may have dropped their demand to restore Medicaid funding in the standoff, but healthcare support was a message that Americans grasped and supported in growing numbers.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune has promised to bring up a standalone vote on the subsidies next month after the government is reopened. But that empty promise doesn’t mean the Republican-majority Senate will take such a vote seriously or that Mike Johnson’s House will ever bring up a vote.
If you’re a federal worker who lost your job during the shutdown or an air traveler hoping to see your family in time for the holidays, the vote to reopen the government and rehire some federal workers may be a reason for gratitude. So is the ostensible agreement to extend SNAP food assistance for the next year.
But in our ongoing struggle to confront a corrupt and criminal regime that relishes cruelty, ignores the needs of everyday Americans and prioritizes the desires of the richest Americans—particularly by endangering the lives of millions who will no longer be able to afford health coverage—this capitulation is a sad dereliction of duty.
And just in case you wondered what new horrors would the White House occupant immunized by John Roberts’ Supreme Court supermajority, he didn’t waste any time. After midnight he gave a full pardon to Rudy Giuliani and several other accomplices who worked aggressively to overthrow a democratically elected president and lied repeatedly that Trump won the 2020 election and that it was fraudulently stolen from him.
Below are the eight senators who sided with the Republicans to end the shutdown and their phone numbers, in case you’d like to let them know what you think.
The work continues for all of us who believe in democratic government that actually serves the interests of the majority. We must continue to speak out.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D–IL) (202) 224-2152
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D–NV) (202) 224-3542
Sen. John Fetterman (D–PA) (202) 224-4254
Sen. Tim Kaine (D–VA) (202) 224-4024
Sen. Angus King (I–ME) (202) 224-5344
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D–NV) (202) 224-6244
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D–NH) — (202) 224-3324
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) — (202) 224-2841
Becoming a paid subscriber to America, America—for $50 a year or just $5 a month—helps sustain our work, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to our dynamic community conversations. It also represents your commitment to fearless and independent journalism.
Here's what I sent to each of the 8 (and I also sent an email to Schumer upbraiding him for allowing this to happen and encouraging his resignation from leadership): Sent to every senator, all 8, who voted to end the shutdown: What did you get for this vote to reopen the government? I ask because we the people did not get anything that wasn't already coming to us by law. Seriously, why this and why now? Do you actually believe the administration will live up to the few concessions (which aren't actually concessions, they were already mandated) that you received. Do you think a "vote" on health care is what we all wanted out here in ICE land. If you had clawed back that ICE budget or required warrants and badges and no masks for ICE and any other immigration enforcement, maybe this would be palatable. Instead, it's sickening, nauseating. And none of you are up for reelection or are retiring. Whose idea was this? Such crap.
NO ONE EVER WON ANYTHING BY SURRENDERING!