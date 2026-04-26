America, America

America, America

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W.J. Gallo's avatar
W.J. Gallo
10h

Another tragedy for this country is that previously level headed guys like myself don't believe what happened. This is how low confidence has sunk regarding this fraudulent administration, led by the world's greatest conman. Why shouldn't I think this event was scripted to promote a "big beautiful ballroom." And, of course, to pump up some sympathy for the liar in Chief, while distracting from the war and Epstein?

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4 replies by Steven Beschloss and others
AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
10h

I admit at first I struggled with thinking this was a stunt, since Trump fakes so much.

The thought in my head is exactly what you just addressed. He is the root of the cause of this kind of violence. I started to write about it when your article splashed open in my feed.

:)

You address this eloquently and honestly.

And it bears repeating.

Excerpt:

“For a decade now, Donald Trump has exacerbated a climate of violence, demonizing perceived enemies and often using violent political rhetoric to build animosity, deepen divisions and reap the rewards of growing hatred.

“If you go after me, I’m coming after you,” he threatened a judge and potential witnesses in 2023. “If I don’t get elected … it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,” he said in 2024.”

His hate stirs and ignited Hate.

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