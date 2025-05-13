America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ginger's avatar
Ginger
7hEdited

you got me at the first sentence I am sharing everywhere... now I will go read it all... thank you...Finished reading... this is the most powerful, concise and crystal clear listing to what's happening to all of us that anyone can get... how do we keep the lights on? just who has our backs? true dems in Congress? Supremes? Military? This 78 yo hippie is damn tired but I'll do my best to my last breath...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Steven Beschloss and others
Patricia Lane's avatar
Patricia Lane
7h

This is an article that clearly sees what’s in the swamp Trump promised to drain.

These powerful sewer rats are willing to treat immigrants and anyone who supports them as jail material.

Meanwhile , their behaviors are deplorable.

Everyone of them , Pam Bondi, Stephen Miller, Trump ad nauseam are racking up ways to be cruel and malicious to people in this country.

Somehow this is supposed to be acceptable .

It’s revolting.

We need to do everything in our power to insert checks and balances into this brazen heap of hypocrisy.

The next time someone obviously criminal runs for office .

Take them down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture