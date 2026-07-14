America, America

America, America

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Linda Silfven's avatar
Linda Silfven
11h

His daughter was in the back seat?!! I hadn’t heard that. One more sign of the DEPRAVITY of these so-called “federal agents”, firing into a moving vehicle with a child inside! He should get the death penalty. And I don’t even believe in the death penalty. How many more deaths are we going to stomach before someone pulls the plug on this whole rotten operation?

As far as I’m concerned, the Congressional Republicans who pushed through billions of dollars while ignoring Democratic pleas for common sense reforms for ICE are murderers.

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ira lechner's avatar
ira lechner
11hEdited

Republicans and Dems and Indys—each and every one of them who voted for Trump—bear full responsibility for their MURDEROUS ICE CRIMINALS! We, you and I, must work tirelessly to kick these bastards out of Congress only four months from now! Please join me and many others in contributing to www.TurnUp.US which is run by Harvard students which registers and then will turn out tens of thousands of young women plus young Black/Brown men in support of abortion rights BUT ONLY IN TRULY COMPETITIVE States and Congressional Districts! Please?

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