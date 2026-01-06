Trump supporters near the U.S Capitol on January 6, 2021. (Photo by Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

On February 13, 2021, Mitch McConnell told the truth. On this fifth anniversary of the deadly J6 Capitol attack, it’s worth reading what the former Senate Majority Leader said that day on the Senate floor—and also remember that he had just voted to acquit Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection.

January 6 was a disgrace. American citizens attacked their own government. They used terrorism to try to stop a specific piece of domestic business they did not like. Fellow Americans beat and bloodied our own police. They stormed the Senate floor. They tried to hunt down the Speaker of the House. They built a gallows and chanted about murdering the vice president. They did this because they’d been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth, because he was angry he’d lost an election. Former President Trump’s actions preceding the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty…There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day, no question about it. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. And having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole, which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth… The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks thundering that shadowy forces are stealing our country and then feign surprise when people believe him and do reckless things.

The day Mitch McConnell told the truth, 57 senators voted to convict Donald Trump of inciting insurrection, including seven Republicans. Yet the cynical, power-hungry McConnell was not one of them, helping to ensure that the Senate would not reach the 67 votes needed to convict.

He claimed, along with 42 other GOP senators, that it was unconstitutional to try a president after he left office, despite historical precedent. The refusal to hold Trump accountable that day with a conviction, which would have barred him from ever holding public office again, opened the door for the tragedy that now besets our nation.

There are many examples in the days before and after the Republicans’ cowardly acquittal of Trump that helped create the conditions for Trump’s eventual return to power. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s infamous ring-kissing trip to Mar-a-Lago just three weeks after the insurrection—despite previously asserting that Trump “bears responsibility” for the J6 violence—was particularly egregious.

But the words in May of 2021 by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, then McConnell’s deputy, encapsulated the partisan attitude that helped undermine justice being served. “Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 elections, I think, is a day lost on being able to draw a contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left-wing agenda,” he said, opposing the creation of a commission to investigate J6.

While we look back on that singularly shameful day in our nation’s history and the consequences of Republicans acquitting Trump in the weeks that followed, let’s strengthen our resolve that we will not just move on when the current dark and criminal chapter is over.

Our recent history tells us that the truth must come out, justice must be served and the criminals among us must be held accountable. That’s the only way America really can move on and progress.

