Laurel Rutz
5h

Thank you for your heartfelt writing , Steven. Mitch McConnell’s truthful comments about Trump’s culpability rang hollow on that February day, because he chose NOT to join the 57 other Republicans who wanted to hold the former president accountable for his treasonous attempt to overthrow the 2020 Election. If Mitch would have had the integrity and courage to use his role as a leader in service to our country, he would have saved us from the daily toxic damage we are enduring right now.

Ellen Deschatres
5h

Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine not ONLY the heartbreak of January 6, but the denial of that political earthquake that has tried to blind us to its painful truth. The attempted coup is still active. We’re in the fight for our lives as Americans. I fear that the song of the American democracy we all aspired to has been forgotten. It is an old melody and its notes are flat and faded. It was catchy and widely shared in our not too distant past. Now no one even remembers how to sing, much less how that tune went.

Add to the insult the pardoning of January 6 insurrectionists, some of whom are determined to seek reparations. All the while we have ignored the bravery and sheer intestinal fortitude of our brave and bloodied Capitol police.

There is so much to say and so much left unsaid. The Capitol may have been cleaned since that fateful day, but not scrubbed of the evil that permeates the walls, like so much smoke still left after the fire has been extinguished. I, for one, will remember that day. I will remember the day before that day, and all the years before, when, in spite of our differences, democracy, the rule of law, and decency ultimately prevailed.

This is the first time I can say I remember ‘when’…so that when we are subsumed by this Russian-backed effort to bury the truth about the day, I will, for now, still be a living witness to what happened on January 6. I will continue to witness to the truth about what we have lived and are living. “The truth is marching on.”

