VP Kamala Harris had a lot to smile about Tuesday night. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

What have we learned since Tuesday night? Let’s look at the numbers.

67.1 million

The number of television viewers who tuned in to see Tuesday’s showdown between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. That’s significantly higher than the 51.3 million viewers who watched the June debate between Trump and Joe Biden.

63 to 37 percent

The percentage of registered voters polled by CNN who thought Harris beat Trump.

47 to 42 percent

Harris is five points ahead of Trump with registered voters nationwide, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted since the debate (Sept. 10-12). Last month, Reuters/Ipsos found Harris ahead by four points, 45 to 41 percent.

$47.1 million

The amount of money the Harris campaign raised in the first 24 hours after her dominating debate. According to the campaign, that money included donations from 600,000 people and represents the single largest one-day tally since Harris raised $81 million on her first day.

$361 Million

The amount of cash the Harris campaign raised in August, nearly triple the $130 million raised by the Trump campaign last month.

405,999

The number of people who clicked on Vote.gov after seeing the link in Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris Tuesday night on Instagram. This compares with a more typical daily average of 30,000 visitors to the voter registration site this month.

Zero

The number of Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio proven to have eaten cats, dogs or other pets.

15,000+

The estimated number of legal Haitian immigrants who have relocated to Springfield in recent years to fill available jobs and make a better life. This is out of a total population of about 60,000 residents.

Up to 15,000

The number of Haitian immigrants now fearful for their safety since Donald Trump and JD Vance chose to spread hate and lies about them.

One

The total number of debates the coward Donald Trump said he wants with Kamala Harris. This is after she demolished him and he ridiculously claimed that he won Tuesday’s confrontation.

18

The number of days until VP nominee Tim Walz faces off with Trump running mate Vance on Oct. 1.

Nine

The number of years I’ve waited to hear someone with Kamala Harris’ stature and knowledge call Donald Trump “a disgrace” to his face before a television audience of over 67 million viewers. She also, by the way, told him directly that world leaders are laughing at him, a hit that will sting for a long time.

Zero

The probability that Trump can recover psychologically from the humiliation he experienced by Harris’ demolition.

53

The number of days each of us has to convince everyone we know and meet to get out and vote for Kamala Harris and put an end to the hateful fascist future promised by the felonious narcissist, Donald Trump.

