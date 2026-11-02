America, America

America, America

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AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
17h

Popped up just when I needed this…

Good news

but as you say…

“that the poll’s promise only comes true if Americans do their duty and get thee to the ballot box.”

My nerves are jangling…

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James Freeman's avatar
James Freeman
17h

We voted early in SC Summerville at the drive up area, it was fairly quick and easy. Because we both have difficulties standing in line for any length of time, this was a great way to vote!

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