Voters in Ohio line up for the last day of early in-person voting yesterday. (Photo by Jon Cherry via Getty Images)

The numbers for Senate in this final, just-published New York Times/Sienna University poll are dazzling for Democrats. I share them with you to lift your spirits, but also to remind you that the poll’s promise only comes true if Americans do their duty and get thee to the ballot box. (Over 57 million early voters have already registered their preferences.)

Consider these remarkable numbers: Abdul El-Sayed is up eleven points in Michigan, James Talarico is up seven points in Texas, Troy Jackson is up six points in Maine, Sherrod Brown is up five points in Ohio, Adam Hamilton is up five points in Kansas. Mary Peltola in Alaska and Josh Turek in Iowa are essentially tied, but both hold a slight lead.

New York Times screenshot

To retake the majority in the Senate, Democrats need to flip four seats currently held by Republicans and hold onto all the ones they now hold. If you stay up late enough tomorrow night, you’ll likely find out whether this polling snapshot came true.

Meanwhile, on this final day to communicate with. voters, what was Donald Trump doing? As the Times reported, he was blathering on about “top soil; rusted pipes; Bermuda grass (“that’s a big deal, re-grassing”); limestone; lighting fixtures; corinthian columns; fountains; statues; the ballroom; the helipad (“desperately needed”); and graffiti stains.” That…and jihadists and transgender children.

One more day, people. Remind anyone who hasn’t voted to get to the polls tomorrow. Let’s run through the tape.

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