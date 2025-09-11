America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Gigliotti's avatar
Pete Gigliotti
2hEdited

I see this as the beginning of the march toward martial law. Yes, I'm that concerned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
STUART SCADRON-WATTLES's avatar
STUART SCADRON-WATTLES
2h

An even more telling window on our national pot boiling is the behavior of the House of Representatives. When Johnson interrupted a House vote to call for a moment of silence, he got it. Immediately afterwards, Democrats and Republicans began yelling at each other about the incident.

“A house divided cannot stand.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture