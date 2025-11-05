Virginia’s new governor, Abigail Spanberger, celebrates her win as she takes the stage. (Photo by Win McNamee via Getty Images)

I was hopeful that last night would be a good night for democracy and sanity. It was a very good night.

What a relief.

Last night provided fresh evidence that Americans are not just tired of an abusive Trump regime that does not care about their needs. They are ready to take their thoughts and feelings—of anger, of disappointment, of fear, of frustration, and, yes, of hope—and demand better.

Abigail Spanberger did not just win to become the first female governor of Virginia. She won in a blowout (57.2 percent as of this writing). She will also serve with a newly elected Democratic lieutenant governor and Democratic attorney general.

Mikie Sherrill did not just squeak out a victory (as many polls expected) to become governor of New Jersey. She won big (56.2 percent as of this writing).

Zohran Mamdani did not just become the first Muslim mayor of New York in a close three-way race with a plurality. He won with a majority (50.4 percent as of this writing) with the largest turnout since 1969, as more than two million New Yorkers voted.

Donald Trump will deny that this was a referendum on him. But it was a referendum on him and his disgraceful regime that revels in cruelty and ignores the wants and needs of real people.

Some will say Mamdani, an ambitious democratic socialist, is the new face of the Democratic Party. But last night showed that he was one of the faces of a party that has room for a diversity of people, views and approaches.

What bound them was a rejection of Trump’s hostile agenda, his shameless self-dealing and his reckless policies that are making life poorer and meaner. What bound them was an understanding of the responsibility as public servants to make life more livable—more affordable and fair.

Layer into this the clear message delivered by Californians in passing the Prop 50 measure by a two-to-one margin (63.8 percent to 36.2 percent as of this writing) to redraw Congressional maps and add five likely Democratic districts—fighting back against Republicans in Texas and elsewhere redrawing their maps before the midterms.

There were long lines totaling millions of Californians, what Gov. Gavin Newsom called “unprecedented turnout for a special election.” This too was a referendum on Trump.

Last night was a good night, a night to savor. It was an opportunity to not only enjoy a series of victories, but experience renewed hope that Americans are paying attention, that they don’t like what they see and they will say so at the ballot box.

Last night was a good night for democracy and sanity. In the coming days, we’ll get more insights on what all the data suggests. But for now, this is a moment to exhale and say: What a relief. We will get through this if we stick together and have a little hope.

