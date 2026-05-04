America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
10h

I see it every day in my rural community, and the dichotomy between the “haves” and “have-nots.” The ability of the average or lower-wage American to survive this ongoing economic onslaught is unlikely.

And yet…so many are sleepwalking, deliberately or not, as this deliberate dismantling of the American economic engine…the middle class…continues.

“We have met the enemy and he is us.”

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Martha Franklin's avatar
Martha Franklin
9h

We see it in my rural, red area, too. Run-down houses (and more than just a few), with really old cars in the yard, but by gosh, those houses proudly sport felon flags and signs!

There's also a felon/hillbilly sign out by the interstate. It got splashed with brown paint (I hope it was paint) a couple of times, and was tipped over a few times. I don't endorse vandalism, but it showed some change in local sentiment. However, it has now been restored completely. It is directly across from a gas station where the price has risen to $4.499/gallon, so we'll see how long this iteration lasts.

In the meanwhile, the regime's frontmen are telling us all that things are wonderful and improving, all while our county food banks are struggling, unsuccessfully, to keep up with demand, as more people need them and fewer and fewer can support them.

Yep. Keep voting for the people who perpetually deny you basic human rights, and blame those evil, stupid Democrats. The art of projecting has been perfected by Republicans at every level, evidently.

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