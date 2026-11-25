It’s been a long year getting here. I admit that I’m emotionally weary, maybe a bit physically exhausted. But it’s hard to overstate how much gratitude I feel about the outcome of the election, the work that so many of us did to ensure a definitive repudiation of Donald Trump and his Republican Party, and the promise of new leadership in January. So for this Thanksgiving missive, here are ten wide-ranging reasons why I’m thankful this year (in no particular order):

A resounding Democratic victory and a Republican defeat The Democrats have officially secured a 56 to 44 majority in the Senate and a 259 to 173 majority in the House with three races to be decided. (Two races in Louisiana are heading to a runoff on Dec. 12 and, in Minnesota’s first congressional district, Democrat Jake Johnson leads by 321 votes over incumbent Republican Brad Finstad, who has requested a recount.) The Democrats’ 14-point margin of victory over Republicans is the largest since 1976. This makes possible investigating the Trump family and the regime’s ongoing corruption, leading an affordability agenda that prioritizes healthcare and shifting the intolerable trajectory of an unfettered, unhinged felon exploiting our country to serve himself. Yes, there will continue to be problems ahead—how do you spell Nvidia, Jensen Huang and treason?—but even on the worst days coming remember how much worse it would be if the Republicans had held onto power.

The demise of the Cybertruck That thing is ugly, arrogant, hostile, a real middle-finger to decent people everywhere—in other words, just the kind of statement that its creator Elon Musk loves to make. Yes, I’d prefer that the assets of the world’s first trillionaire and white supremacist were confiscated. I’d like to see his companies Starlink and SpaceX nationalized so that a private citizen is not conducting foreign policy and dangerously influencing our national security based on his volatile whims. I am looking forward to the coming congressional investigations of this man and his corrupt practices, including his abuse of government access through DOGE to curtail USAID foreign aid and steal Americans’ personal information off government databases. But for now, I’m thankful to see that Tesla’s dumpster on wheels is going the way of the Ford Edsel.

Americans still believe in democracy and decency If the election went another way, I’d have lost all hope about Americans and the American democratic project. The last shreds of my assumption that Americans care about character and ultimately prefer sane and ethical leadership would be gone forever. It would be hard to deny that our body politic is broken and unfixable, the Trump stain is permanent and the nation’s foundational values no longer guide our fate. Instead, We the People stood up, said enough is enough, repudiated the worst among us, and voted in an inspiring new and diverse generation of Democratic leaders. Maybe we can eventually wipe away that terrible, embarrassing stain.

Learning from our northern neighbor While the White House occupant has spat upon neighbor Canada, our historic ally and trading partner, its erudite prime minister has taken the tariff punches and the verbal abuse and demonstrated how to be smart. Mark Carney has shown the world the limits of muscle-flexing and the mistake of believing that might is always right: He’s expanding partnerships with the European Union, rethinking power dynamics that don’t just depend on appeasing a volatile and and unreliable superpower, and even finding humor amid the current tragedy. Just days ago, at a parliamentary dinner in Ottawa and comic roast, he said, “Damn. This is a tough room. And I've been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator."

Did I mention investigations? Every regular reader of America, America knows that I deeply believe that this country can’t fix itself and genuinely move forward without confronting the crime and corruption we’re living through. I’m encouraged that the incoming House Oversight chair Robert Garcia and incoming House Judiciary chair Jamie Raskin are not just talking about the need for accountability. They are already plotting strategy on the coming investigations and the critical targets. Yes, Trump is already putting out fake orders to threaten members of Congress and witnesses, but I’m thankful that we have smart and prepared people and the law on our side.

You, dear readers, and the community we’ve built If it wasn’t for all of you, I wouldn’t be doing this work or believing in the power of independent media. It’s not just that I—like every writer—wants strong, engaged readership. But it turns out that my original dream of building a strong, engaged community of pro-democracy readers has come true. Over five years ago, this seemed like a long-shot notion, maybe even a preposterous one. But now this is a real thing—and not just for providing me feedback but to connect with, encourage and learn from each other. As we’ve all struggled with a hateful authoritarian regime, knowing you’re not alone is critical. In other words, community matters more than ever. I’m grateful you’re here.

The golden age of television I’m a binge-watcher. If I didn’t need to sleep at night, there are series that I’d watch all night long. That’s because the quality of narrative storytelling on television has never been better—and because it’s sometimes a great relief to escape into someone else’s world and watch and learn from their travails. I’m a sucker for craft: writing, directing, acting, cinematography, set design, the whole shebang. Do it well—like such shows as Severance, Mobland, The Agency, Slow Horses and The Americans do (just to name a few)—and you can count me in. Just as long as I can get a little sleep at the end of a long day, too.

The talent of Rosalía My Spanish is not too hot. Usually, I like to know what all the lyrics are. But when it comes to the extraordinary Spanish-born Rosalía, I don’t mind because of the musicality and passion of what she does. I first discovered her in 2018 with the flamenco-influenced song Malamente, with its odd beats and unforgettable singing. And in the last year, her fourth album LUX expands musical horizons by incorporating an intoxicating variety of genres, sounds and emotions. It’s recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra, includes lyrics from 14 languages, and mixes classical, opera and pop. There’s nobody else like her, and she’s just been nominated for nine Grammys, including Album of the Year. I’m happy to say this means an experimental, visionary artist like Rosalía can be appreciated by more and more people all over the world.

An opportunity for hope and change Thank goodness. This could be a moment when we’re fretting—indeed despairing—over the ceaselessly deranged actions of a narcissistic felon who never should have gotten anywhere near the levers of power. Yes, he is officially still holding our highest office for two more years; we have every reason to worry about what new cruelty, corruption and crime will further diminish our world if he does not exit sooner. But the Democratic majority will soon be in power to fight back—against him and for the actual needs and interests of We the People. That’s a beautiful thing, a reason for hope about the future, a chance to exhale and believe again in the possibility of positive change, and a genuine opportunity to envision a world of greater decency, compassion and equality.