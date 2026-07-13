America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Fowler's avatar
Jonathan Fowler
7hEdited

Graham was one of the more revolting specimens we have of why converts make for the most dangerous propagandists. Gabriel Lenz’s work on elite cues suggests that when leaders flip, a lot of their supporters update with them instead of treating the flip as a betrayal. So when the man that appropriately called 47 "a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot" later converted to the cult... it was a tribal signal that was devastating for democracy. It's hard to come up with a recent death, aside from the (for-all-intents-and-purposes) late Mitch McConnell, that gives us a better moment to reflect on the repugnance of these sycophants. This is no time for politeness. Good fucking riddance.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Steven Beschloss and others
Karen Kendra's avatar
Karen Kendra
7hEdited

“The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones.” Marc Antony’s speech in William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar.

Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture