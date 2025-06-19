America, America

America, America

Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
12h

Bless you, Steven, for revealing the stories of the slaves to us! Made me sick; made me cry; made me happy.

In or about 1965, I was coming back from a Friday night service at our temple, with my parents. They were Holocaust victims from Poland & Germany. To get to our home, we had to travel onto a “round-about” at Smith Crossroads in Lenoir, NC. What we encountered that night is emblazoned in my mind. Right in the middle of that “round” were Klansmen burning a big cross. They were not met with horns honking. I think there was shock, even amongst those who hated “colored people”. I acknowledge what my family went through was horrendous but Black Americans have been consistently living in a holocaust in this country. We must DO SOMETHING to rid ourselves of these regime monsters and not wait until tomorrow. The time is NOW!

KELTIK_WARRIOR (VINCE T 🦁 )
11h

This one line jumped out at me: "but they turned us out to graze or starve." Have we really moved all that far from that? I have had black friends since my days as a young USAF Airman. That was in the 1960s. We are so quick to judge and assign. To scoff. To deny. Simply look at this current White House administration. Trump's grandfather was a Nazi-lover. His father was a member of the KKK (along with his mother). Trump is a racist. No doubt he hates black and brown folk. Just like Stephen Miller, a Jew who has lost all sense and perspective of the trials and trauma of his own tribe. They bring shame down upon us. The callous inhumanity makes me want to vomit.

