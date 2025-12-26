America, America

Al Bellenchia
17h

“Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.” - Buddha

Nor does compassion. Or empathy.

Martha Franklin
17h

My condolences on your loss of your mother. Time may make the pain less sharp overall, but it can reappear suddenly at any time. I hope your memories of her help you through those times.

What has bothered me the most since the felon entered our politics is not just the indifference to the suffering of others, but the absolute glee with which the Republicans have inflicted suffering on those who do not have the resources to resist.

I was absolutely horrified by Kristi Noem's account of her killing of a puppy and a goat. She showed no trace of remorse and thought she needed to tell that disturbing story to qualify for a position in the felon's Cabinet. Evidently, she was correct.

Even with those revelations, a third of the US population reelected a man who rewards people like her: cruel, sadistic, and soulless. They voted him back in because they didn't feel like their own suffering was being addressed, yet they refuse to recognize the suffering of others.

They're going to be unpleasantly surprised, I think, when this particular hypocrisy eventually comes back at them -- because it will. I keep hoping that there will be some realization that we are really all the same in our basic needs and desires, but it seems that this is a difficult concept to grasp. It is necessary, however, for our survival. I continue to hope, and to work toward that goal.

