America, America

America, America

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Robyn Boyer's avatar
Robyn Boyer
6h

trump's journey to the presidency and the sprawl of his administration of unfit fools has been a warm-up act for the SCOTUS decision to overturn the Voting Rights Act. He was always and ever about race and otherness in America. We inherited the evil of racism generations ago; trump came along and gave permission and safe harbor for it to grow, to expand his lust for power, to bedevil this nation struggling with his erratic, vengeful and anti-democratic offenses. Pete Hegseth's pastor, Doug Wilson, would have us kill the 19th Amendment, women's suffrage. Since we represent more than half the American population and black folks another thirty percent, surely we can join forces, not only to overcome this bullshit, but to put the Republican party in its place once and for all: a dark hole which they cannot climb out of. Like the half-life of plutonium, they would be down there for a long, long time.

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Jim Gray's avatar
Jim Gray
2h

Let us not forget the original racist voter supression creation enshrined in the Constitution: the Electoral College, a “clever” invention to appease the states with lower population than states with larger numbers of voters. And the felon in our White House benefitted from that in his first run for President. We all know that Hillary Clinton beat the Orange Buffoon overwhelmingly. And yet, here we are.

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