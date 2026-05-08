America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
15h

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it — always.” - Gandhi

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Escapades by Elaine Soloway's avatar
Escapades by Elaine Soloway
14h

Didn’t the good guys win the Civil War? Have I misread a page in my history book?

Redistricting efforts may be prettied up with language of law, courts, and other anemic descriptions. But if we use our magnifying glass, we are able to see a replay of that despicable period.

So redistricting has replaced the Klan and entrenched racism? Brainless Republicans believe that moving voters like chess pieces is all that is needed to assure their party’s wins.

Forget fresh policies that would give all Southerners -- despite color and philosophy -- access to an equal chance to vote, prosper, and live happily ever after.

It appears Jim Crow has risen from the grave, dusted off its dirt --that should’ve remained attached -- and with chutzpah, is attempting to rise and conquer fairness.

Sadly, I believe that for some vindictive and unredeemable Southerners, people of color will continue to be in the crosshairs of many of their cruel crowd. Diversity, equity and inclusion, while a beacon of light and hope for all decent Americans, has become too hard to swallow for Southerners . Sadly, their throats are already crammed with racism, jealousy, and other undigested dogmas.

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