America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary C. Sadler's avatar
Mary C. Sadler
1h

Thank you I needed this to feel sane.

Reply
Share
Julie Jennings's avatar
Julie Jennings
1h

I hate to even think of waiting till November (or really January) to curtail this madness because the daily harm keeps growing and making it harder to undo/rebuild our own nation’s infrastructure and the damage to our world. But the upcoming election does give us hope!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture