America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
8h

Couldn’t bear to watch Trump. - Thank you for doing so & providing the information about his nearly obscene speech so contradictory it is to his beliefs and actions.

But

Zohran Mamdani words you provided are meaningful.

“What a privilege each of us has, to live in a nation that every one of its inhabitants can shape.

What a responsibility each of us possesses, to prove ourselves worthy of all those who came before.

What power each of us holds, to bring America ever-closer to the greatness so many have seen when they looked upon these shores — the greatness that, for 250 years, has been America.”

Counting on Nov 3 2026

Reply
Share
3 replies
Will's avatar
Will
9h

It is a tale Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture