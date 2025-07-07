America, America

Leakie
18h

I think I've figured out at least part of the endgame. In creating these concentration camps around the country, Trump is establishing a way for a new "convict lease system," which was used in post-Civil War Georgia to great effect. Convicts were "given" to political buddies of the rulers and they worked coal mines, turpentine stores and built roads. If one died, because of a lack of food, infection from injury or an attack by a fellow inmate, no big deal, there were always hundreds waiting to take the dead man's place. The "hardened criminals" who have picked cherries and framed houses and cut pig carcasses will now be doing so for free. Thus further enriching King Donald's toadies. Sydney is looking better and better.

AVee
18h

These are necessary and accurate, stunning and sad statistics of the state of our beautiful country of which it is important we be reminded.

We are together

We are the Majority

We must never give in.

💙💙🇺🇸💙💙

