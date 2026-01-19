America, America

Martha Franklin
8h

I've been discussing, calmly, the felon and the danger he posed since he first announced that he was going to run for president ten years ago. I would not bring up the subject unless it became a topic of conversation, as in "don't discuss politics, religion, or money". Many friends thought I was overreacting, some liked him, and others just said that they "didn't want to be political".

When he was elected the second time, I had hoped that people would finally realize what is at risk. I live in a rural, red area awash in white privilege, and I am not seeing enough people who are paying attention, care, or worse, applaud this blatant lawlessness. Maybe they will care when ICE starts pulling THEM from their vehicles and they see that yes, ICE is coming for them, too. By then, it's going to be pretty damn late.

We have met the Ugly American, and he is us, to paraphrase Walt Kelly.

Al Bellenchia
8h

“A true revolution of values will soon cause us to question the fairness and justice of many of our past and present policies. On the one hand, we are called to play the Good Samaritan on life's roadside, but that will be only an initial act. One day we must come to see that the whole Jericho Road must be transformed so that men and women will not be constantly beaten and robbed as they make their journey on life's highway. True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar. It comes to see that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring.”- Martin Luther King Jr.

Are we finally ready and able to make this man’s vision prophecy? Are we there yet? Are we even close?

