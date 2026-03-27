America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
9h

“You will never find justice in a world where criminals make the rules.” - Bob Marley

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
8hEdited

Little wonder that Congress will not impeach the man behind the curtain…because it is not just one man. This photo succinctly depicts some who are card-carrying members of the Grift Group; those who stand to benefit by continuing to prostrate themselves before the king while at the same time amassing and protecting their personal fortunes. It’s a small price to pay, after all. A few compliments are all it costs to take the ride, but these people may eventually find either the price of admission to be too steep or the ride to become too dangerous to take. Time will tell.

We must win this midterm election if we want to dig ourselves out of this avalanche of corruption. I don’t know how we’re going to do it, but every step in that direction will be a step toward a window of opportunity to let democracy in. Attending the No Kings March in your area is a good way to begin to let in the light and air out the room, ‘cause right now it stinks to high heaven.

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