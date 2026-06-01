America, America

America, America

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Escapades by Elaine Soloway's avatar
Escapades by Elaine Soloway
11h

I assume that others who believe Trump should be incarcerated or locked in a psych ward, were heartened by the news that talent took the high road, packed up their instruments, tore up their contracts, and while muttering, “Wow, that was close..” raced past each other to get the hell out of the upcoming festivities.

Steven, you described our current leadership as “unbelievably mediocre and incompetent people controlling the White House and Congress.”

Sir, “mediocre and incompetent” is as gentle as claiming “Hitler was a good fellow, but steered by the wrong crowd.”

I appreciate that you are using this Substack to clap for the musical acts who picked up their instruments, and to the tune of “God Bless America” ran for the exits.

Not surprisingly, Trump has nary an ounce of sadness at the departure of the musical acts. The pitchman that he is, claims a new “Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America” will be held instead.

“Wild” I will allow. “Beautiful” has been erased from our vocabulary ever since this vile, vulgar, and venomous monster has reappeared in public.

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1 reply by Steven Beschloss
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
11h

“Liberty has never come from the government. Liberty has always come from the subjects of the government. The history of government is a history of resistance. The history of liberty is the history of the limitation of government, not the increase of it.” - Woodrow Wilson

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